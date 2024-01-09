MagazineBuy Print

Former club president regrets attacking Turkish football referee, faces up to 13 years in prison if found guilty

Faruk Koca, who resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu after punching referee Halil Umut Meler, has been charged with causing wilful injury to a public official, threatening an official and violating a law relating to the prevention of violence in sports.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 16:03 IST , ANKARA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.
Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.
Referee Halil Umut Meler holds his face as he lies on the ground after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. | Photo Credit: AP

The former president of a top-division football team in Turkey told a court on Tuesday that he regretted attacking a referee at the end of a league game but denied threatening to kill him.

ALSO READ | Klinsmann stakes it all on Asian Cup glory with South Korea

Faruk Koca, who resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu after punching referee Halil Umut Meler, has been charged with causing wilful injury to a public official, threatening an official and violating a law relating to the prevention of violence in sports.

He faces up to 13 years in prison if found guilty.

Koca attacked Meler on December 11 after a 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor. The referee, who was also kicked by two other people while lying on the ground, was hospitalized with a minor fracture close to his eye.

Turkish football referee Umut Meler leaves the hospital where he was treated in Ankara.
Turkish football referee Umut Meler leaves the hospital where he was treated in Ankara.
Turkish football referee Umut Meler leaves the hospital where he was treated in Ankara. | Photo Credit: AFP

Meler has also accused Koca of threatening to kill him during the attack.

Koca was arrested but has since been released on bail. He appeared in court with three other defendants, who were also charged.

“The part about the threat is not true,” the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Koca as telling the court during the opening hearing.

“It was the first time in my life that I engaged in a physical intervention against anyone. I am sorry. I have already expressed my regrets to the public. I present my regrets once again in court.”

ALSO READ | Osimhen dreams of AFCON title and end to Nigerian suffering

Trial was adjourned until February 28.

The attack against Meler caused a public furore and prompted the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all league games for a week.

Koca was imposed a permanent ban from football while Ankaragucu was fined 2 million lira ($69,000) and has been forced to play five home games without fans.

