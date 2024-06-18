MagazineBuy Print

Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Who is Georges Mikautadze who scored Georgia’s first ever goal in Euros

Georges Mikautadze scored Gerorgia’s first-ever European Championship goal in the Group F opener of Euro 2024 against Turkey on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 22:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia's Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring goal.
Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze celebrates scoring goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

This is Gerogia’s first-ever appearance in the history of the tournament. Mikautadze’s 32nd-minute strike cancelled out Mert Müldür opener earlier in the half.

Two minutes after the first goal, Turkey’s Kenan Yildiz thought he had doubled the lead but his goal was ruled offside after VAR checks.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Georgia /

Turkey

