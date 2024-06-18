Turkiye vs Georgia LIVE Score: EURO 2024 , TUR 1-1 GEO, Mikautadze equalises after Muldur goal

LINEUPS
Turkey starting XI: Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Calhanoglu, Ayhan, Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz, Alper Yilmaz
Georgia starting XI: Mamardashvili, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishilli, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia
Turkey begins its Euro 2024 campaign against newcomer Georgia on Tuesday knowing a winning start in one of the tournament’s weaker groups would give it a great chance of making the knockout stages after disappointing last time around.
Tipped as a dark horse going into Euro 2020, Turkey crashed out having lost all three group-stage games but it impressed in qualifying for Germany as it topped a group including 2022 World Cup finalist Croatia.
The side’s more recent form has been mixed: since beating Germany 3-2 in Berlin in November, Turkey has not won in five games and was hammered 6-1 by Austria in a friendly in March before holding reigning champion Italy to a draw this month.
Turkey’s ambitions of progressing from a group also containing Euro 2016 winners Portugal and Czech Republic rest in large part on captain and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, a key part of Inter Milan’s Serie A-winning side.
Georgia, meanwhile, is playing in its first-ever major tournament and is the clear underdog in Group F. Its slim prospects of qualifying for the last 16 will rest largely on the shoulders of talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
