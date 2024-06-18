MagazineBuy Print

Turkey vs Georgia, EURO 2024 LIVE: Lineups out for TUR v GEO; Group F opener updates; Calhanoglu, Kvaratskhelia start

TUR vs GEO: Follow the live updates of the Euro 2024 Group F opener between Turkey and Georgia, being played at the Singal Iduna Park in Germany.

Updated : Jun 18, 2024 20:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

LINEUPS

Turkey starting XI: Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Calhanoglu, Ayhan, Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz, Alper Yilmaz

Georgia starting XI: Mamardashvili, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishilli, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

MATCH PREVIEW

Turkey begins its Euro 2024 campaign against newcomer Georgia on Tuesday knowing a winning start in one of the tournament’s weaker groups would give it a great chance of making the knockout stages after disappointing last time around.

Tipped as a dark horse going into Euro 2020, Turkey crashed out having lost all three group-stage games but it impressed in qualifying for Germany as it topped a group including 2022 World Cup finalist Croatia.

READ MORE: Turkey at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

The side’s more recent form has been mixed: since beating Germany 3-2 in Berlin in November, Turkey has not won in five games and was hammered 6-1 by Austria in a friendly in March before holding reigning champion Italy to a draw this month.

Turkey’s ambitions of progressing from a group also containing Euro 2016 winners Portugal and Czech Republic rest in large part on captain and midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, a key part of Inter Milan’s Serie A-winning side.

ALSO READ: Georgia at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info, team guide

Georgia, meanwhile, is playing in its first-ever major tournament and is the clear underdog in Group F. Its slim prospects of qualifying for the last 16 will rest largely on the shoulders of talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Click here to read the full preview.

When and where will the Turkey vs Georgia Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Turkey vs Georgia Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, June 17, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Turkey vs Georgia Euro 2024 match in India?
The Turkey vs Georgia Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Turkey vs Georgia Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

