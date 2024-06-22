MagazineBuy Print

Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Ronaldo play TUR v GEO in Group F?

Here is everything yo need to know about the streaming and telecast info of Turkey and Portugal’s Euro 2024 Group F match.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 10:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
File Photo: Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Electrified by a Euro 2024 opening win and strong support from their passionate fans, Turkey will try to keep the momentum going when it faces Portugal at the Dortmund BVB Stadion.

The Portuguese had to dig deep to beat Czechia 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner by substitute Francisco Conceicao in its first Group F game, which raised questions about Roberto Martinez’s side which arrived in Germany among the favourites.

Portugal is widely seen as having one of the best squads at the Euros after a perfect run in qualifying with 10 wins and still has 39-year-old captain Ronaldo as its focal point.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

When and where will the Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 22, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match in India?
The Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

