Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head ahead of TUR v POR Group F clash

The last time the two sides met was in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal beat the Turkey 3-1.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 10:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo in training.
File Photo: Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo in training. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo in training. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Turkey in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Saturday, June 22, 9:30 PM IST.

Electrified by a Euro 2024 opening win and strong support from their passionate fans, Turkey will try to keep the momentum going when it faces Portugal at the Dortmund BVB Stadion.

The Portuguese had to dig deep to beat Czechia 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner by substitute Francisco Conceicao in its first Group F game, which raised questions about Roberto Martinez’s side which arrived in Germany among the favourites.

Portugal is widely seen as having one of the best squads at the Euros after a perfect run in qualifying with 10 wins and still has 39-year-old captain Ronaldo as its focal point.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

TURKEY VS PORTUGAL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 9

Portugal: 7

Turkey: 2

Draws: 0

PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC PREVIOUS FIVE MATCHES

14 Jun 1996 - Portugal 1-0 Turkey, UEFA European Championship
24 Jun 2000 - Portugal 2-0 Turkey, UEFA European Championship
07 Jun 2008 - Portugal 2-0 Turkey, UEFA European Championship
02 Jun 2012 - Portugal 1-3 Turkey, International Friendly
24 Mar 2022 - Portugal 3-1 Turkey, FIFA World Cup

