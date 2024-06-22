Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head ahead of TUR v POR Group F clash

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Turkey in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Saturday, June 22, 9:30 PM IST.

Electrified by a Euro 2024 opening win and strong support from their passionate fans, Turkey will try to keep the momentum going when it faces Portugal at the Dortmund BVB Stadion.

The Portuguese had to dig deep to beat Czechia 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner by substitute Francisco Conceicao in its first Group F game, which raised questions about Roberto Martinez’s side which arrived in Germany among the favourites.

Portugal is widely seen as having one of the best squads at the Euros after a perfect run in qualifying with 10 wins and still has 39-year-old captain Ronaldo as its focal point.

TURKEY VS PORTUGAL HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 9

Portugal: 7

Turkey: 2

Draws: 0

PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC PREVIOUS FIVE MATCHES