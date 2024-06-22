MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Turkey vs Portugal Group F match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Turkey vs Portugal Group F match being played at Signal Iduna Park.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 11:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: German referee Felix Zwayer.
File Photo: German referee Felix Zwayer. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: German referee Felix Zwayer. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Turkey in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Saturday, June 22, 9:30 PM IST.

German referee Felix Zwayer will take charge of the clash. He will be assisted by countrymen Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller.

Bastian Dankert will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

MATCH PREVIEW

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR TURKEY VS PORTUGAL

Referee:  Felix Zwayer (Germany)
Assistant referees: Stefan Lupp (Germany) and Marco Achmuller (Germany)
Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (Germany)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Christian Dingert (Germany) and Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)
Fourth official: Jesús Gil Manzano (Spain)

