Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Turkey vs Portugal Group F match?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Turkey in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Saturday, June 22, 9:30 PM IST.
German referee Felix Zwayer will take charge of the clash. He will be assisted by countrymen Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller.
Bastian Dankert will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR TURKEY VS PORTUGAL
Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)
Assistant referees: Stefan Lupp (Germany) and Marco Achmuller (Germany)
Video Assistant Referee: Bastian Dankert (Germany)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Christian Dingert (Germany) and Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)
Fourth official: Jesús Gil Manzano (Spain)
Latest on Sportstar
- Ecuador vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in ECU v VEN, Preview, H2H record
- U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Caeleb Dressel wins 50m freestyle to earn spot in Paris Olympics
- U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Ryan Crouser overcomes sore elbow, advances to final
- U.S. Diving Trials: Olympic silver medallist Schnell, Capobianco grab semifinal leads
- IND vs BAN pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE