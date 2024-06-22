Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Turkey vs Portugal Group F match?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Turkey in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Saturday, June 22, 9:30 PM IST.

German referee Felix Zwayer will take charge of the clash. He will be assisted by countrymen Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller.

Bastian Dankert will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

