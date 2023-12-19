MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Turkish fans welcome resumption of football leagues after assault on referee

Turkish football fans welcomed the resumption of matches in all tiers of Turkey’s football leagues on Tuesday, after a week-long suspension imposed.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 22:01 IST , ISTANBUL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca reacts as the referee Halil Umut Meler lies on the ground at the end of their Super Lig home match against Caykur Rizespor.
MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca reacts as the referee Halil Umut Meler lies on the ground at the end of their Super Lig home match against Caykur Rizespor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca reacts as the referee Halil Umut Meler lies on the ground at the end of their Super Lig home match against Caykur Rizespor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Turkish football fans welcomed the resumption of matches in all tiers of Turkey’s football leagues on Tuesday, after a week-long suspension imposed following a club president’s on-field attack on a referee in an unprecedented display of violence.

Last week, the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, went on to the pitch and punched referee Halil Umit Meler in the face after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser.

The referee was then kicked while laying on the pitch, prompting the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to impose a permanent ban on Koca, who was arrested the day after the match.

As matches resumed on Tuesday, kids wearing shirts that read “respect” presented flowers to the referees during the pre-match ceremony ahead of the Basaksehir-Sivasspor game, footage showed.

“As a lover of football, I am not against the decision they took (to suspend league games). If I were a referee, I would not attend any matches until the end of the league,” said Basaksehir fan Talha Aydin, 25.

ALSO READ
League Cup run can hone Liverpool’s new squad into title contenders - Lijnders

Birol Yolcu, another Basaksehir fan, said he agreed with the decision to suspend the matches, but that he welcomed that they had now resumed.

“I am thankful that at least our referees made the right decision and decided to continue (attending the games). This is a very radical decision,” Yolcu, 36, said.

“We are talking about a referee (Meler), who is accredited by FIFA. This is a very important criteria. Therefore, I think this (the decision to suspend the games) was correct,” he said.

Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents for their rulings, especially due to discontent with the video assistant referee (VAR) system, but they have rarely been the target of violent attacks.

The shocking attack has thrust the entire culture of Turkish football into the spotlight, with the escalating issues of political influence and disrespect for officials at the heart of the debate.

Related Topics

Turkey /

Turkish Football Federation /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkish fans welcome resumption of football leagues after assault on referee
    Reuters
  2. IPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Zorzi, Hendricks in control of 212-run chase; South Africa 102/0 (22) vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Starc goes to KKR for record Rs 24.75 crore, SRH signs Cummins for 20.50 crore; Rs 230.45 crore spent on 72 players
    Team Sportstar
  5. League Cup run can hone Liverpool’s new squad into title contenders - Lijnders
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Turkish fans welcome resumption of football leagues after assault on referee
    Reuters
  2. League Cup run can hone Liverpool’s new squad into title contenders - Lijnders
    Reuters
  3. Belgium’s Courtois rules himself out of Euro 2024
    AFP
  4. Nuno in talks to replace Nottingham Forest boss Cooper: reports
    AFP
  5. VAR conversations in LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup to be made public
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkish fans welcome resumption of football leagues after assault on referee
    Reuters
  2. IPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players for all 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Zorzi, Hendricks in control of 212-run chase; South Africa 102/0 (22) vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Starc goes to KKR for record Rs 24.75 crore, SRH signs Cummins for 20.50 crore; Rs 230.45 crore spent on 72 players
    Team Sportstar
  5. League Cup run can hone Liverpool’s new squad into title contenders - Lijnders
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment