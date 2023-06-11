Magazine

UCL final: De Bruyne subbed off after injury; replaced by Foden

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne suffered an injury and had to be substituted off in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on Sunday.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 01:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne with Erling Braut Haaland as he walks off the pitch after being substituted.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne with Erling Braut Haaland as he walks off the pitch after being substituted. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne with Erling Braut Haaland as he walks off the pitch after being substituted. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne suffered an injury and had to be substituted off in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE MANCHESTER CITY VS INTER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 FINAL LIVE

The Belgian received medical attention after being visibly uncomfortable in the middle and was replaced by Phil Foden eventually in the 35th minute. The nature of his injury is still uncertain.

De Bruyne was also forced off injured, after being taken out in a collision with Antonio Ruediger, when City lost to Chelsea in the final two years ago. The playmaker suffered a concussion, a broken nose and broken eye was taken to a hospital on that occasion.

(with inputs from Reuters)

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
