Chelsea remained mostly untroubled though, with the victory moving it to seven points from four matches, a point ahead of RB Salzburg and three in front of Milan and Dinamo Zagreb.

Reuters
MILAN, Italy 12 October, 2022 02:56 IST
Chelsea’s Aubameyang with his trademark celebration after scoring his side’s second goal.

Chelsea’s Aubameyang with his trademark celebration after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea completed the double over AC Milan to top Champions League Group E with a 2-0 victory at San Siro on Tuesday, a match the hosts had to play the majority of with 10 men.

Looking to build on a 3-0 win over the Italians last week, Chelsea’s task in Milan’s famous old stadium was made all the more navigable after home defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off against his former club when conceding a 17th-minute penalty.

Chelsea remained mostly untroubled though, with the victory moving it to seven points from four matches, a point ahead of RB Salzburg and three in front of Milan and Dinamo Zagreb.

