Ronaldo, Sterling out to continue knockout form – Champions League in numbers

Two titans collide in the Champions League on Wednesday when Real Madrid hosts Manchester City, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to continue his remarkable goal-scoring record in the knockout phase.

Ronaldo has come a long way since the days critics suggested he did not perform in the biggest matches, as he now boasts an astonishing record in the latter stages of Europe's elite competition. He will fancy his chances of being decisive yet again in this tie, with Juventus firm favourite against Lyon.

Nevertheless, most eyes will be on the Santiago Bernabeu, as Pep Guardiola takes City to the setting of some of his most chaotic matches as a coach, having previously been in charge of Barcelona.

Ahead of those two matches, we take a look at the key data below.

Real Madrid v Manchester City

4 - Madrid has prevailed in its previous four Champions League knockout ties against English opposition: 5-0 on aggregate v Tottenham (2010-11 quarterfinals), 3-2 v Manchester United (2012-13 last 16), 1-0 v Manchester City (2015-16 semifinals), 3-1 v Liverpool (2017-18 final).

23 - Los Blancos are into the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 23rd consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the tournament and a streak that began in 1997-98.

Also Read | Man City lodges appeal against CL ban

22 - Madrid has scored in each of its previous 22 home games in the knockout stages of the Champions League; the last team to stop it from scoring was Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in the 2010-11 semifinals (0-2). However, it has failed to win its past three knockout matches at the Santiago Bernabeu (D1 L2); Madrid has never gone four matches in a row without a victory.

3 - City boss Guardiola is facing Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie for the third time, with a third different club — he won 3-1 on aggregate with Barcelona in the 2010-11 semifinals and he lost 5-0 on aggregate with Bayern in the 2013-14 semifinals.

10 - Sterling has scored 10 goals in his previous 13 Champions League appearances, one more goal than in the 34 matches in this competition (nine) prior to that run. Only Lionel Messi (six) and Ronaldo (five) scored more times than Sterling in last season's knockout stages (four).

Lyon v Juventus

11 - Lyon has reached the knockout stages of the Champions League more times than any other French club (11). However, it has been 10 years since it progressed past the round of 16 (2009-10). It has scored only three goals in its previous nine knockout games in this competition (W1 D2 L6).

WATCH | Lampard calls for Chelsea to learn from Bayern Munich's masterclass

6 - Juventus is in the Champions League knockout stages for the sixth straight season, its longest ever run. In the past five campaigns, it has made it past the last 16 on four occasions, only failing to do so in 2015-16 when it was eliminated by Bayern Munich (4-6 on aggregate).

2 - Lyon won two of its six group games (D2 L2), the lowest tally alongside Atalanta among the remaining 16 teams.

45 - Memphis Depay (six goals, four assists) has been directly involved in 45 per cent of Lyon's Champions League goals since the start of last season (10/22), however it will be without the Dutch forward for this match due to injury.

65 - Among the seven players with 50+ goals in the Champions League, Juventus striker Ronaldo is the only one to have scored more goals in the knockout stages (65) than in the group phase (63). He has also registered more assists in the competition against Lyon (four) than any other side.