Liverpool vs Rangers, UEFA Champions League LIVE updates: Nunez starts as LIV takes on RAN in group A clash

Liverpool vs Rangers LIVE: Follow the live blog of UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Rangers at the Anfield stadium.

Last Updated: 05 October, 2022 00:00 IST
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, coming into this game after a mediocre performance against Brighton in the Premier League, will look to make amends to its defensive lineup.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, coming into this game after a mediocre performance against Brighton in the Premier League, will look to make amends to its defensive lineup.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Rangers from the Anfield Stadium.

League form guide
Liverpool (EPL) - D-D-W-W-L
Rangers (SPL) - W-D-W-L-W-
LINE UPS

Liverpool - Allisonn, Alexander Arnold, matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Goemez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firminho, Elliot, Ramsay, Carvalho, Phillips

Rangers - McGregor, Tavernier, Lundstram, Goldson, Davis, Kent, Morelos, Davies, Barisic, King, Tillman Subs: McLaughlin, Mccrorie, Ridvan, Devine, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Colak, Matondo, Wright, Fashion Jr

Liverpool will take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League Group A fixture on Wednesday at the Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool, coming into this game after a mediocre performance against Brighton in the Premier League, will look to make amends to its defensive lineup. Trent Alexander Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk have endured a lean patch, with Liverpool keeping only two clean sheets in seven EPL matches so far.

Rangers, from the Scottish Premier League, has three wins, a draw and a loss in the last five league games and will eye an upset against the Premier League giant.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Rangers UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1/Ten 1 HD and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

When does Liverpool play Rangers in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool will take on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at 12.30am IST on Wednesday.

