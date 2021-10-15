UEFA clears Sparta Prague of racist abuse aimed at Rangers' Kamara

The UEFA, on Friday, cleared Sparta Prague of allegations of racist abuse aimed at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game last month.

Kamara, 25, appeared to have been targeted by sections of a crowd comprising mainly schoolchildren during the 1-0 loss at the end of September.

He had earlier complained of being racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during a Europa League tie in March.

"The investigation has now concluded that there was insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct at the match to warrant the opening of disciplinary proceedings against AC Sparta Praha," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

Sparta Prague had denied the accusations, urging the media at the time to "stop attacking our children". The incident even led Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek to summon Britain's ambassador to discuss the issue.