Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy finishes third in Nations League after 3-2 win over Dutch hosts

Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi, and Federico Chiesa scored to help Italy claim the third place in the Nations League.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 20:55 IST , ENSCHEDE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the third goal with Alessandro Buongiorno.
Italy’s Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the third goal with Alessandro Buongiorno. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the third goal with Alessandro Buongiorno. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy claimed the consolation bronze medals at the Nations League finals, and added to a disappointing week for hosts the Netherlands, as it edged the Dutch 3-2 in Sunday’s third place playoff tie at the Twente Stadium.

Federico Dimarco thrashed the ball home at the far post in the sixth minute and Davide Frattesi doubled the score from in front of goal in the 20th minute to give Italy a comfortable halftime lead.

But the Dutch launched a concerted second half comeback, making three attacking changes at the break, laying siege to Italy’s goal and seeing Steven Bergwijn pull a goal back in the 68th minute.

ALSO READ
Satwik-Chirag and the art of balancing hunger and humility

Federico Chiesa restored the two goal advantage at the end of a 73rd minute counterattack but there was an exciting conclusion as Georginio Wijnaldum got a second for the Dutch in the 89th. But even though nine minutes of stoppage time was added on, Italy held out under home pressure for victory.

Italy made a quick start as it put together a sequence of quick passes with Giacomo Raspadori backheeling the ball to Dimarco for a thunderous finish.

The shock of the goal silenced the home fans and there was hardly any noise 14 minutes later when a fortunate rebound fell for Frattesi to score, as he chested the ball down before squeezing it home.

ALSO READ
“This is for you”- Satwik dedicates Indonesia Open title to Dad on Father’s Day

The transformed Dutch side tested Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second half. He made an impressive block to deny Cody Gakpo, who had missed a glaring first half chance.

Gakpo did contribute, however, as he set up Bergwijn for the home side’s first goal, with the substitute showing composure as he dragged the ball from his right to left foot before rifling home.

Five minutes later Chiesa broke from inside his own half down the left flank and squeezed his shot inside the far post as the Dutch were caught out pushing up in search of a second goal.

Wijnaldum’s late goal renewed hopes of a comeback but it was not to be for the Dutch, who had high hopes of home success in the tournament but were beaten 4-2 in extra time by Croatia in Wednesday’s first semi-final.

Italy lost to a last-minute goal in its semi-final against Spain on Thursday. Croatia and Spain contest the final in Rotterdam later on Sunday.

Related Topics

Italy /

UEFA Nations League /

The Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy finishes third in Nations League after 3-2 win over Dutch hosts
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: Rain stops play again; England 28/2 (10.3 overs) after Cummins, Boland remove openers
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Lebanon LIVE score; IND 2-0 LBN; Intercontinental Cup final: Chhangte scores after Chhetri to double Blue Tigers lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top international goalscorers in men’s football: Ronaldo on top with 122 goals; Messi third with 103 goals, Sunil Chhetri fifth with 87
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag and the art of balancing hunger and humility
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italy finishes third in Nations League after 3-2 win over Dutch hosts
    Reuters
  2. RYFC Naupang League: Means to pass the baton for I-League winner Lallawmzuala
    Abhishek Saini
  3. India vs Lebanon LIVE score; IND 2-0 LBN; Intercontinental Cup final: Chhangte scores after Chhetri to double Blue Tigers lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Football project tracking social media abuse identifies 300 people from World Cup posts
    AP
  5. Croatia vs Spain LIVE streaming info, UEFA Nations League final: Preview, stats, when and where to watch CRO v ESP?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italy finishes third in Nations League after 3-2 win over Dutch hosts
    Reuters
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: Rain stops play again; England 28/2 (10.3 overs) after Cummins, Boland remove openers
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Lebanon LIVE score; IND 2-0 LBN; Intercontinental Cup final: Chhangte scores after Chhetri to double Blue Tigers lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top international goalscorers in men’s football: Ronaldo on top with 122 goals; Messi third with 103 goals, Sunil Chhetri fifth with 87
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag and the art of balancing hunger and humility
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment