Football Football UEFA recommends completion of league seasons UEFA made a "strong recommendation" on Tuesday that domestic European football league seasons, currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, be completed. AFP 21 April, 2020 20:11 IST File image of UEFA logo. - Getty Images AFP 21 April, 2020 20:11 IST UEFA made a "strong recommendation" on Tuesday that domestic European football league seasons, currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, be completed."There was a strong recommendation given to finish domestic top division and cup competitions," European football's governing body said.UEFA met its 55 member associations via videoconference and presented an update of the options being looked into by the two working groups that were created mid-March. A variety of calendar options were presented covering both national team and club competition matches.The funding of National Associations through UEFA's Hat Trick programme was also discussed with UEFA reiterating its commitment to meeting the payments to member associations as planned.Major european leagues, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, remain suspended since March due to the coronavirus lockdown.