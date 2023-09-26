MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA moves toward partially reintegrating Russian teams, match officials into European football

The European football governing body decided to try reintroducing Russian under-17 teams into its competitions this season.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 21:06 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
UEFA made two moves toward partially reintegrating Russia into European football on Tuesday despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.
UEFA made two moves toward partially reintegrating Russia into European football on Tuesday despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Harold Cunningham
infoIcon

UEFA made two moves toward partially reintegrating Russia into European football on Tuesday despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Harold Cunningham

UEFA made two moves toward partially reintegrating Russia into European football on Tuesday despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The European football governing body decided to try reintroducing Russian under-17 teams into its competitions this season. That’s an easing of a blanket ban on national and club teams from international play imposed within days of the Russian invasion starting in February 2022.

UEFA said it was “aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults and is firmly convinced that football should never give up sending messages of peace and hope.”

The UEFA executive committee decision was announced during a Women’s Nations League game in Armenia that was the first European game handled by Russian match officials during the war.

ALSO READ
Messi misses training ahead of US Open Cup final

Russian referees were not specifically banned by UEFA from its games but none were chosen until Vera Opeykina and three assistants were picked this month for the Armenia-Kazakhstan game. Kazkahstan won 2-1 in Armavir.

Travel issues around Europe for Russian citizens — facing difficulties on visas and with limited flight options -- have been a factor in UEFA not appointing referees, and it was not immediately clear Tuesday where Russian youth teams could now play.

UEFA said it would now try to draft rules for including, and adding, Russian youth national teams for boys and girls — even if competitions draws already were made.

“It is particularly aggrieving that, due to the enduring conflict, a generation of minors is deprived of its right to compete in international football,” UEFA said, adding all games involving Russian teams “shall be played without the country flag, anthem, national playing kit and not on the Russian territory.”

“At the same time, the executive committee reiterated its condemnation of Russia’s illegal war and confirmed that the suspension of all other teams of Russia (clubs and national teams) will remain in force until the end of the conflict in Ukraine,” UEFA said.

UEFA last year also terminated a long-time Champions League sponsorship deal with Russia state energy firm Gazprom. The 2022 Champions League final also was moved from the Gazprom-owned stadium in St. Petersburg to Paris at three months’ notice.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA moves toward partially reintegrating Russian teams, match officials into European football
    AP
  2. Messi misses training ahead of US Open Cup final
    AFP
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan, New Zealand squads to arrive in Hyderabad on September 27 before warm-up match
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  5. England vs Ireland HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: Scorecard, commentary, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA moves toward partially reintegrating Russian teams, match officials into European football
    AP
  2. Messi misses training ahead of US Open Cup final
    AFP
  3. Alexander-Arnold back in training with Liverpool ahead of League Cup match against Leicester City
    Reuters
  4. Good for Chelsea owners to enter dressing room after games, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  5. Phillips to start for City at Newcastle, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA moves toward partially reintegrating Russian teams, match officials into European football
    AP
  2. Messi misses training ahead of US Open Cup final
    AFP
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan, New Zealand squads to arrive in Hyderabad on September 27 before warm-up match
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  5. England vs Ireland HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: Scorecard, commentary, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment