Phillips to start for City at Newcastle, says Guardiola

The England midfielder joined City last year but failed to make an impact, struggling with a shoulder injury and being criticised by Guardiola for returning from the World Cup overweight.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 18:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Kalvin Phillips will make his first start this season for Manchester City in its League Cup game with Newcastle.
Kalvin Phillips will make his first start this season for Manchester City in its League Cup game with Newcastle. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Kalvin Phillips will make his first start this season for Manchester City in its League Cup game with Newcastle. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Kalvin Phillips will make his first start this season for Manchester City in its League Cup game with Newcastle United, as manager Pep Guardiola rotates his side to cope with a busy fixture list.

The England midfielder joined City last year but failed to make an impact, struggling with a shoulder injury and being criticised by Guardiola for returning from the World Cup overweight.

The 27-year-old came on as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest after Rodri’s sending-off.

“Yes, he (Phillips) will start,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Leipzig’s Sesko uncomfortable with Haaland comparisons

“The second half (against Forest) was a little bit more defensive... and he made three or four incredible options to help us breathe.”

Also expected to feature are Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish. Kovacic has missed City’s last three games through injury and Grealish returned as a late substitute on Sunday after a hamstring problem.

“Jack is much better, Mateo as well. I don’t know how many minutes, from the beginning or the second half, but they are going to play minutes,” the manager said.

With big league games to come for City, along with the Champions League, Guardiola is prepared to make more changes for the League Cup game.

“Tomorrow is important, but Wolves, Leipzig and Arsenal is much more important.”

City travel to Newcastle in the League Cup third round on Wednesday. 

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Pep Guardiola /

Kalvin Phillips

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

