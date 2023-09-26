MagazineBuy Print

Leipzig’s Sesko uncomfortable with Haaland comparisons

Haaland is already a triple winner with City after his first season there, while Sesko, who joined Leipzig this season, still needs to prove his worth on the big stage.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 17:30 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring a goal. 
Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring a goal.  | Photo Credit: AFP
Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring a goal.  | Photo Credit: AFP

New RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is not comfortable being compared with Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland, and while they have some things in common, he says he has his own style.

Both had spells with Red Bull Salzburg before moving on to bigger clubs in the German Bundesliga and Sesko’s aggressive attacking style has often earned him comparisons to the Norwegian, especially when the former played in Salzburg’s youth teams and Haaland for the senior team in 2019-2020.

“This is comparing to someone who is one of the best players in the world,” the 20-year-old Slovenia international said in an online media call this week.

Premier League: Tottenham to sign Croatian teen Vuskovic in 2025

“So it’s not easy to compare. I would not like to compare myself to anyone. I would just love to be myself and be the best myself in general.”

Haaland is already a triple winner with City after his first season there, while Sesko, who joined Leipzig this season, still needs to prove his worth on the big stage.

He will get the chance next week when he will face off with Haaland in their Champions League group match.

“We have height and we are both fast but in general we have different styles of play. I really like to look at him (play) a lot.”

The Slovenian has gotten off to a good start in Germany with two goals in the Bundesliga in the four matches he has played in, while also netting in their Champions League opening win against Young Boys last week.

Despite several key players leaving Leipzig in the summer, including France international Christopher Nkunku, striker Dominik Szoboszlai and centre forward Andre Silva, they have managed four straight wins from five Bundesliga matches after a season-opening defeat.

They are now a point behind leaders Bayern Munich who they host on Saturday and whom they beat 3-0 in Munich to win the German Super Cup last month.

“If we do the same performance it could be possible but if it is not full power (against Bayern) then it will be hard,” Sesko said.

The Bavarians are chasing a record-extending 12th consecutive league crown but Leipzig could given them a run for their money, Sesko said.

“Of course we have quality. If we are not 100% then there is no chance. But it can be hard for them. We have a great team and we can show a lot.

“Of course it is difficult for other teams to achieve first place. But every year it is possible. Maybe it can be this year.”

