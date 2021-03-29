Football Football United States misses Olympics after semifinal loss to Honduras The United States will miss a third straight Olympics after losing 2-1 to Honduras in the semifinal of the CONCACAF qualifying round for the 2020 games. Reuters 29 March, 2021 08:03 IST Sebastian Soto of United States reacts after losing the semifinal between Honduras and USA as part of the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying at Jalisco Stadium. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 29 March, 2021 08:03 IST Honduras punched its ticket to the men's football competition at this year's Tokyo Games with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the United States at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday.Los Catrachos, which finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics after falling to host Brazil in the semifinals, went ahead on goals by American-born Honduran Juan Carlos Obregon and Luis Palma. The U.S. pulled one back in the 52nd minute. Match official tests COVID-19 positive at CONCACAF Olympic qualifier Honduras, which has qualified for four consecutive Olympics, opened the scoring in the final seconds of first-half stoppage time when Obregon bundled the ball home after Denil Maldonado headed it across the face of the goal.Disaster struck for the Americans in the 47th minute when goalkeeper David Ochoa got caught in possession, and his pass was swiftly blocked by Palma and bounced straight into the net for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Sam Kerr double puts Chelsea two points clear of Man City in WSL The U.S. men's team, which has not qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games, got on the board when Jackson Yueill rifled in a shot from outside the area.Honduras, the top team in Group B, will face either Mexico or Canada in Tuesday's final. Dembele inspires France to 2-0 win in Kazakhstan, helps it secure first win in WC qualifying group Group A winner Mexico and Canada are playing in Sunday's second semifinal to determine the other team that represents North and Central America and the Caribbean at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics.As both semifinal winners qualify for the Olympics, the final qualification match is essentially an exhibition.The eight-team tournament was scheduled to be held in March 2020 but was postponed because of COVID-19. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.