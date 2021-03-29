United States misses Olympics after semifinal loss to Honduras

Honduras punched its ticket to the men's football competition at this year's Tokyo Games with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the United States at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sunday.

Los Catrachos, which finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics after falling to host Brazil in the semifinals, went ahead on goals by American-born Honduran Juan Carlos Obregon and Luis Palma. The U.S. pulled one back in the 52nd minute.

Honduras, which has qualified for four consecutive Olympics, opened the scoring in the final seconds of first-half stoppage time when Obregon bundled the ball home after Denil Maldonado headed it across the face of the goal.

Disaster struck for the Americans in the 47th minute when goalkeeper David Ochoa got caught in possession, and his pass was swiftly blocked by Palma and bounced straight into the net for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

The U.S. men's team, which has not qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Games, got on the board when Jackson Yueill rifled in a shot from outside the area.

Honduras, the top team in Group B, will face either Mexico or Canada in Tuesday's final.

Group A winner Mexico and Canada are playing in Sunday's second semifinal to determine the other team that represents North and Central America and the Caribbean at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics.

As both semifinal winners qualify for the Olympics, the final qualification match is essentially an exhibition.

The eight-team tournament was scheduled to be held in March 2020 but was postponed because of COVID-19.