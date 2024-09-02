MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Varas named interim coach for USA’s friendlies against Canada, New Zealand; Pochettino deal yet to be announced

Mikey Varas picked a 24-man roster that includes Barcelona youth system goalkeeper Diego Kochen and Standard Liege defender Marlon Fossey, who have not played for the national team.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 10:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
File photo: Christian Pulisic is part of the 24-man squad for the friendlies while Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were excluded due to injury and club duties respectively.
File photo: Christian Pulisic is part of the 24-man squad for the friendlies while Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were excluded due to injury and club duties respectively. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Christian Pulisic is part of the 24-man squad for the friendlies while Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were excluded due to injury and club duties respectively. | Photo Credit: AP

Assistant Mikey Varas will be the interim USA coach for exhibitions against Canada and New Zealand while a deal hasn’t been announced for Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Gregg Berhalter.

Varas on Sunday picked a 24-man roster that includes Barcelona youth system goalkeeper Diego Kochen and Standard Liege defender Marlon Fossey, who have not played for the national team.

Injured players who will miss the matches include right back Sergiño Dest, midfielder Tyler Adams and winger Tim Weah. Defenders Antonee Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Weston McKennie were bypassed to remain with their clubs.

USA plays Canada on Saturday at Kansas City, Kansas, then faces New Zealand three days later at Cincinnati.

Berhalter was fired on July 10, a week after the Americans were eliminated in the first round of the Copa America. The US Soccer Federation began negotiations more than two weeks ago with Pochettino, a former Tottenham and Chelsea manager.

Varas is a former Dallas assistant and was coach of the US under-20 team from November 2021 until August 2023, when he became one of Berhalter’s assistants. The 41-year-old led the US to the 2022 CONCACAF title, earning USMNT’s first Olympic berth since 2008, and to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Under-20 World Cup, where it lost to Uruguay 2-0.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe double gives Real Madrid nervy win against Betis

The USSF said its plan had been for Varas to run the team in the September games. Two previous Berhalter assistants became interim coaches last year: Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan.

Six players on the roster were not with the US at the Copa America: Kochen, Fossey, goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, defenders Auston Trusty and Caleb Wiley, and midfielder Aidan Morris.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner was included after going on loan Friday from Nottingham Forest to Crystal Palace.

In selecting Schulte and Kochen, Varas bypassed Colorado’s Zack Steffen, who hasn’t played for the Americans since their final World Cup qualifier in March 2022. Schulte and Tim Ream, who transferred to Charlotte from Fulham, are the only players from Major League Soccer.

Nico Estévez will be an assistant coach following his firing as Dallas’ head coach in June and USSF head of goalkeeping Jack Robinson will be the goalkeeping coach.

The squad:
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff), Diego Kochen (Barcelona II), Patrick Schulte (Columbus), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace).
Defenders: Auston Trusty (Celtic), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Caleb Wiley (Strasbourg).
Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Haji Wright (Coventry).

Related Topics

USA /

Mauricio Pochettino /

Gregg Berhalter

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Varas named interim coach for USA’s friendlies against Canada, New Zealand; Pochettino deal yet to be announced
    AP
  2. The secret sauce to sporting success
    Ryan Fernando
  3. US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden ousted in round of 16
    PTI
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus drops first points in goalless home clash against Roma
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Pakistan 9/2; Leads by 21 runs; Bangladesh 262 all out in first innings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Varas named interim coach for USA’s friendlies against Canada, New Zealand; Pochettino deal yet to be announced
    AP
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus drops first points in goalless home clash against Roma
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: PSG cruises to 3-1 win against Lille to maintain perfect start
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1 result: Monaco held as perfect start to French season ended by Lens
    AFP
  5. Napoli winger David Neres robbed at gunpoint while leaving stadium after Serie A match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Varas named interim coach for USA’s friendlies against Canada, New Zealand; Pochettino deal yet to be announced
    AP
  2. The secret sauce to sporting success
    Ryan Fernando
  3. US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden ousted in round of 16
    PTI
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus drops first points in goalless home clash against Roma
    Reuters
  5. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Pakistan 9/2; Leads by 21 runs; Bangladesh 262 all out in first innings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment