Real Madrid's Vazquez ruled out rest of season with knee injury Lucas Vazquez will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury during the 2-1 win over Barcelona. Reuters Madrid 11 April, 2021 22:14 IST Lucas Vazquez was involved in a heavy challenge with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets on Saturday and was later substituted. - Getty Images Reuters Madrid 11 April, 2021 22:14 IST Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is set to miss the rest of the season after straining knee ligaments during the 2-1 win over Barcelona, his club said on Sunday.Vazquez, who has played at right back for most of the campaign in the absence of the injured Dani Carvajal, was involved in a heavy challenge with Barcelona's Sergio Busquets on Saturday and was substituted.RELATED| El Clasico: Real Madrid tops La Liga with 2-1 win over Barcelona The Spaniard set up Karim Benzema's opening goal against Barcelona which put Real on the way to a sixth straight victory in all competitions and took it to the top of La Liga.Vazquez played in Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg and Alvaro Odriozola is set to take his place for the return leg at Anfield on Wednesday.