MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Venezuela vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for VEN v CAN quarterfinal

Take a look at which players are set to miss the Venezuela and Canada Copa America 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tajon Buchanan of Canada will miss the quarterfinal match against Venezuela due to injury.
FILE PHOTO: Tajon Buchanan of Canada will miss the quarterfinal match against Venezuela due to injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tajon Buchanan of Canada will miss the quarterfinal match against Venezuela due to injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Venezuela faces debutant Canada in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While Canada doesn’t have any players set to sit the quarterfinal out, Venezuela’s Darwin Machis will be missing the clash against Canada after he accumulated two yellow cards during the group stage of the tournament.

Canada, however, will be without winger Tajon Buchanan, who suffered a broken tibia in training following the Chile draw that clinched the second-place finish in Group A.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Venezuela (4-2-3-1): Romo (GK), Aramburu, Angel, Osorio, Gonzalez, Herrera, Martinez, Soteldo, Segovia, Bello, Rondon

Canada (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK), Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Eustaquio, Osorio, Shaffelburg, David, Laryea, Larin

Related Topics

Venezuela /

Canada /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSA’s Enoch Nkwe in talks with Shabnim Ismail, van Niekerk for potential return to international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 4: Diksha rises to tied fourth in Aramco Series London, Tvesa makes cut
    Team Sportstar
  3. WSL top scorer Miedema joins Manchester City on three-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What happened during the previous clash of the powerhouses?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Ecuador sacks Spanish coach Sanchez after quarterfinal exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Venezuela vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for VEN v CAN quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo’s career record and stats vs France
    Team Sportstar
  3. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the VEN v CAN quarterfinal match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. WSL top scorer Miedema joins Manchester City on three-year deal
    Reuters
  5. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Key stats and numbers ahead of POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSA’s Enoch Nkwe in talks with Shabnim Ismail, van Niekerk for potential return to international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 4: Diksha rises to tied fourth in Aramco Series London, Tvesa makes cut
    Team Sportstar
  3. WSL top scorer Miedema joins Manchester City on three-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What happened during the previous clash of the powerhouses?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Ecuador sacks Spanish coach Sanchez after quarterfinal exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment