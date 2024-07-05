Venezuela vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for VEN v CAN quarterfinal

Venezuela faces debutant Canada in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
While Canada doesn’t have any players set to sit the quarterfinal out, Venezuela’s Darwin Machis will be missing the clash against Canada after he accumulated two yellow cards during the group stage of the tournament.
Canada, however, will be without winger Tajon Buchanan, who suffered a broken tibia in training following the Chile draw that clinched the second-place finish in Group A.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Venezuela (4-2-3-1): Romo (GK), Aramburu, Angel, Osorio, Gonzalez, Herrera, Martinez, Soteldo, Segovia, Bello, Rondon
Canada (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK), Davies, Cornelius, Bombito, Johnston, Eustaquio, Osorio, Shaffelburg, David, Laryea, Larin
