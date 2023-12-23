Napoli forward Victor Osimhen extends contract till 2026

Nigerian international forward Victor Osimhen has signed a contract extension with Napoli until 2026, the Serie A champions announced on Saturday.
“Victor and Napoli together until 2026,” said Napoli on social media, alongside a picture of Premier League target Osimhen signing the new deal alongside club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.
