MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Osimhen’s agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video ‘mocks’ striker

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda released a statement on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying the video caused “very serious damage to the player”.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 07:31 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remonstrates with coach Rudi Garcia after being substituted against Bologna.
FILE PHOTO: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remonstrates with coach Rudi Garcia after being substituted against Bologna. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remonstrates with coach Rudi Garcia after being substituted against Bologna. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s agent said he “reserves the right to take legal action” against the club after a video mocking the player was posted and then deleted from the Serie A side’s official TikTok on Tuesday.

Roberto Calenda released a statement on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying the video caused “very serious damage to the player”.

“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted,” said Calenda.

READ MORE | Garnacho on target as Manchester United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Napoli did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Osimhen missed a late penalty in a goalless draw against Bologna in Serie A on Sunday.

He was substituted as the game drew to a close and appeared to protest the decision, shouting at coach Rudi Garcia before leaving the pitch. The French manager, however, played down the situation.

Champion Napoli is seventh in the standings and plays Udinese at home on Wednesday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Napoli /

Victor Osimhen /

Rudi Garcia /

Bologna

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osimhen’s agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video ‘mocks’ striker
    Reuters
  2. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games 2023: India nears 4th gold as Esha, Rhythm & Bhaker stay on top in 25m pistol women’s team; Shotgun, rifle shooters in action - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Garnacho on target as Manchester United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defence
    AP
  4. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 27: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol qualification, India vs Singapore in women’s hockey, tennis, shooting results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Osimhen’s agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video ‘mocks’ striker
    Reuters
  2. Garnacho on target as Manchester United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defence
    AP
  3. Rubiales crisis sees next UEFA annual meeting moved from Spain to France
    AP
  4. Bukayo Saka doubtful for next two games, says Arteta
    Reuters
  5. UEFA moves toward partially reintegrating Russian teams, match officials into European football
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osimhen’s agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video ‘mocks’ striker
    Reuters
  2. Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games 2023: India nears 4th gold as Esha, Rhythm & Bhaker stay on top in 25m pistol women’s team; Shotgun, rifle shooters in action - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Garnacho on target as Manchester United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defence
    AP
  4. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 27: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol qualification, India vs Singapore in women’s hockey, tennis, shooting results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment