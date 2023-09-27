Napoli striker Victor Osimhen’s agent said he “reserves the right to take legal action” against the club after a video mocking the player was posted and then deleted from the Serie A side’s official TikTok on Tuesday.
Roberto Calenda released a statement on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying the video caused “very serious damage to the player”.
“What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted,” said Calenda.
READ MORE | Garnacho on target as Manchester United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup
“We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor.”
Napoli did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.
Osimhen missed a late penalty in a goalless draw against Bologna in Serie A on Sunday.
He was substituted as the game drew to a close and appeared to protest the decision, shouting at coach Rudi Garcia before leaving the pitch. The French manager, however, played down the situation.
Champion Napoli is seventh in the standings and plays Udinese at home on Wednesday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Osimhen’s agent threatens legal action against Napoli after video ‘mocks’ striker
- Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games 2023: India nears 4th gold as Esha, Rhythm & Bhaker stay on top in 25m pistol women’s team; Shotgun, rifle shooters in action - Hangzhou 2022 updates
- Garnacho on target as Manchester United beats Crystal Palace 3-0 in League Cup defence
- Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 27: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, timings in IST
- Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol qualification, India vs Singapore in women’s hockey, tennis, shooting results
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE