MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals

India qualified for the semifinals as Group B winner with wins over Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 22:54 IST , Kathmandu - 2 MINS READ

PTI
After blanking Bangladesh 3-0 in its opener, India struggled a bit against a gritty Bhutan while etching a 2-1 win.
After blanking Bangladesh 3-0 in its opener, India struggled a bit against a gritty Bhutan while etching a 2-1 win. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

After blanking Bangladesh 3-0 in its opener, India struggled a bit against a gritty Bhutan while etching a 2-1 win. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will start as overwhelming favourite against hosts Nepal in the semifinal of the SAFF Under-19 Championship here on Wednesday.

India qualified for the semifinals as Group B winner with wins over Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Nepal was second in Group A behind Pakistan, who will lock horns with Bhutan in the other semifinal match at Dashrath Stadium, Kathmandu.

Though India will start as the favourite against Nepal, it will have to get its act together, considering that Bhutan had stretched it in its last league match on Monday.

After blanking Bangladesh 3-0 in its opener, India struggled a bit against a gritty Bhutan while etching a 2-1 win.

Shuvendu Panda, head coach of the Blue Colts, was not entirely pleased with that effort against Bhutan but said the team would have to maintain the mindset to win at any cost.

“Honestly, I am not happy as a coach because the way we had planned to play against Bhutan was not executed.

ALSO READ | MOHUN BAGAN MEETS BENGALURU FC IN REPLAY OF PREVIOUS EDITION’S TILTE CLASH

“But we are here with a mindset to win all matches and become champions at any cost,” said Panda.

However, Panda said the team was well prepared for the semifinal match against Nepal.

“It is always challenging for players to play with just one day of rest between games.

“However, we are quite prepared for the match. During our preparation, we had considered all these factors also very meticulously,” Panda added.

Nepal, who booked a last four berth with a 4-1 victory over Maldives, will have home advantage in the match against India.

However, Panda said they are well prepared to tackle such situations, but warned his side not to take Nepal lightly.

“After losing the first match, they came back with a good victory. As hosts, they have great fan support.

“It is going to be a new situation for the (Indian) players, but they are competent enough to deal with such external factors,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

SAFF Championship /

Indian football /

Nepal U-19 /

India U-19

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
  2. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  3. IND vs AUS: We are settled as a team, says India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI World Cup
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Rain washes out third England vs Ireland ODI after Duckett’s maiden ton
    Reuters
  5. Leander Paes first Asian man to be nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG meets Bengaluru FC in replay of previous edition’s title clash
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC split points in a barren encounter
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Poor finishing leads to goalless draw between EB and JFC in their season opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India starts favourite against Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship semifinals
    PTI
  2. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  3. IND vs AUS: We are settled as a team, says India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI World Cup
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Rain washes out third England vs Ireland ODI after Duckett’s maiden ton
    Reuters
  5. Leander Paes first Asian man to be nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment