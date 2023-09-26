MagazineBuy Print

Bukayo Saka doubtful for next two games, says Arteta

Published : Sep 26, 2023 21:11 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has joined the club’s growing injury list and is doubtful for their next two matches, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday ahead of a League Cup tie against Brentford.

England forward Saka picked up a knock in the 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, in which he scored and made his 86th consecutive Premier League appearance—an Arsenal record.

Asked if Saka could miss Wednesday’s League Cup third round trip to Brentford and league game at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, Arteta told reporters: “It’s a possibility.

“He was limping after the game (against Spurs), which is never a good sign. He hasn’t been able to participate in the (training) session.”

Premier League: Tottenham to sign Croatian teen Vuskovic in 2025

Arteta said midfielder Declan Rice had also not trained since being forced off at halftime in the north London derby with a back issue, adding: “He could not carry on in the game and hopefully it is nothing too big.

“We are confident. He was uncomfortable and that was never a good sign. Hopefully he will get better.”

The Spaniard added that Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Thomas Partey were unavailable for selection. “It is a long list... It is the situation that we have at the moment, and we need players back, that’s for sure,” Arteta said.

He added that his ability to rotate the squad for the clash with Brentford had been hampered by the injuries.

“To change 11 or 12 players tomorrow, it is not a possibility,” Arteta said.

“There are a lot of players that need minutes. Some players have not had many minutes and they are going to have that exposure tomorrow.”

Related Topics

Bukayo Saka /

Mikel Arteta /

Arsenal

