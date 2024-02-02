MagazineBuy Print

Vinicius Jr becomes second Brazilian footballer after Pele to become UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Vinicius, 23, created the Vinicius Jr Institute in 2021 with the aim of promoting education among Brazilian children and teenagers in disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 21:01 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

The Brazil international was appointed at a ceremony at his club’s training centre, becoming the second footballer from his country to serve as a UNESCO goodwill ambassador after Pele.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for UNESCO’s Education for All initiative, UNESCO said on Friday.

The Brazil international was appointed at a ceremony at his club’s training centre, becoming the second footballer from his country to serve as a UNESCO goodwill ambassador after Pele.

“Vinicius Jr is not only an exceptional footballer, he has also been committed from an early age to promoting equal opportunities through education in Brazil,” Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO, said in a statement.

“He is a role model for an entire generation and UNESCO is honored to have him today as one of its goodwill ambassadors.”

Vinicius, 23, created the Vinicius Jr Institute in 2021 with the aim of promoting education among Brazilian children and teenagers in disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

“I’ve been fighting for education since I was 19 and up until this year I’ve only had my own resources, and my institute is growing month by month in Brazil,” Vinicius said.

“With the power that UNESCO is, we’re going to impact the world,” he added.

