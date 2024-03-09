Vinicius is ‘poorly treated’ by fans and players in Spain, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has “never seen a player who has been so poorly treated” as his forward Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius, who is Black, has been repeatedly targeted by racist insults in Spain. He also often has run-ins with opposing players during games, although there have been no reported racial insults by other players.

“I’ve never seen a player who has been so poorly treated. He gets kicked, insulted, jeered,” Ancelotti said on Saturday, a day before Madrid plays Celta Vigo.

“I think everyone should rethink their attitudes towards Vini Jr. Never before has a player with that level of talent been so harshly treated,” the Italian manager added.

Ancelotti is one of Europe’s most successful and veteran coaches. He has coached and won more Champions League games than any other manager and won it a record four times for Madrid and AC Milan. He is also the only coach to have won league titles in Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France.

Some rival players, for their part, say that Vinícius overreacts to the physical aspect of the sport and sometimes has a disrespectful attitude to rival fans.