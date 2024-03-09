MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vinicius is ‘poorly treated’ by fans and players in Spain, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has “never seen a player who has been so poorly treated” as his forward Vinícius Júnior.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 23:15 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.
FILE - Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has “never seen a player who has been so poorly treated” as his forward Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius, who is Black, has been repeatedly targeted by racist insults in Spain. He also often has run-ins with opposing players during games, although there have been no reported racial insults by other players.

“I’ve never seen a player who has been so poorly treated. He gets kicked, insulted, jeered,” Ancelotti said on Saturday, a day before Madrid plays Celta Vigo.

“I think everyone should rethink their attitudes towards Vini Jr. Never before has a player with that level of talent been so harshly treated,” the Italian manager added.

Ancelotti is one of Europe’s most successful and veteran coaches. He has coached and won more Champions League games than any other manager and won it a record four times for Madrid and AC Milan. He is also the only coach to have won league titles in Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France.

Some rival players, for their part, say that Vinícius overreacts to the physical aspect of the sport and sometimes has a disrespectful attitude to rival fans.

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Max Verstappen’s mentor Helmut Marko staying with Red Bull
    Reuters
  2. Vinicius is ‘poorly treated’ by fans and players in Spain, says Ancelotti
    AP
  3. MI-W vs GG-W Highlights WPL 2024: Harmanpreet heroics helps Mumbai beat Gujarat by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Parray scores late winner against Chennaiyin as Hyderabad wins first match of the season
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Record-breaking Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz 8-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Vinicius is ‘poorly treated’ by fans and players in Spain, says Ancelotti
    AP
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Gladbach police arrest more than 200 in violent clashes before Rhine derby against Cologne
    AP
  3. Southgate should choose Arsenal’s Ramsdale for England Euros squad, Arteta says
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Sanabria’s overhead kick rescues draw for Torino at Napoli
    AP
  5. England’s Lionesses to open Euro defence at Wembley against Sweden, to face France next
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Max Verstappen’s mentor Helmut Marko staying with Red Bull
    Reuters
  2. Vinicius is ‘poorly treated’ by fans and players in Spain, says Ancelotti
    AP
  3. MI-W vs GG-W Highlights WPL 2024: Harmanpreet heroics helps Mumbai beat Gujarat by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Parray scores late winner against Chennaiyin as Hyderabad wins first match of the season
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Record-breaking Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz 8-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment