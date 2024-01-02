MagazineBuy Print

Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell

Wayne Rooney has been dismissed as the manager of Birmingham City after less than three months in the role, the second-tier Championship club said on Wednesday

Published : Jan 02, 2024 16:46 IST , BENGALURU - 5 MINS READ

Reuters
Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney during a Championship match.
Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney during a Championship match. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS
infoIcon

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney during a Championship match. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS

Wayne Rooney has been dismissed as the manager of Birmingham City after less than three months in the role, the second-tier Championship club said on Wednesday, after a winless run left them hovering above the relegation zone.

Rooney was appointed Birmingham manager in October when the club was sixth in the table, but it has since fallen to 20th place, six points above the relegation zone.

After Rooney took charge, the club lost nine of its 15 matches, winning only two. It has been winless in its last five outings.

“Birmingham City has today parted company with manager, Wayne Rooney and first team coach Carl Robinson,” the club said in a statement.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.”

Rooney took over from John Eustace after resigning as coach of Major League Soccer (MLS) club DC United, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract.

“I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club,” Rooney said in a statement.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.”

The club said its professional development coach Steve Spooner will take charge on an interim basis.

Prior to his stint with DC United, Rooney had a 17-month spell in charge of Derby County where his team collected 55 points -- enough for survival -- but was relegated to the third tier after a points deduction amid financial trouble.

