McKennie adds to US injury concerns ahead of World Cup

Weston McKennie could miss the rest of Juventus’ games ahead of the World Cup, adding to the United States’ injury concerns only three weeks before the start of the tournament.

AP
30 October, 2022 22:24 IST
McKennie was forced off with a thigh problem at halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce in Serie A

McKennie was forced off with a thigh problem at halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce in Serie A | Photo Credit: AP/Jose Breton

McKennie was forced off with a thigh problem at halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday, and Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport says the midfielder will be out for around two weeks.

The 24-year-old McKennie joins a lengthening list of injured American players ahead of coach Gregg Berhalter’s roster announcement on November 9.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner missed his second straight match for Arsenal on Sunday because of a tight groin, Josh Sargent missed Norwich’s match on Saturday with a calf injury and Celta Vigo said Friday that midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks.

Spain’s Morata suffers swollen ankle before World Cup

The U.S. plays its first Group B match in Qatar against Wales on November 21, takes on England four days later and faces Iran on November 29.

McKennie has been a regular presence for Juventus this season, playing in 11 Serie A matches and five Champions League games, scoring three goals across both competitions.

McKennie’s absence also means Juventus prepares to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday without 12 players through injury. Teenage winger Samuel Iling-Junior injured his ankle on Saturday and will be out for around three weeks.

