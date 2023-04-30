Napoli continues to stay on top of the Serie A and has the chance to clinch the league title after 33 years this season. Under head coach Luciano Spalletti, the side from Naples has achieved several feats already, including qualifying for the Champions League quarterfinal for the first time.

In Round 32 of Serie A, Napoli has the chance to secure the Italian League with six games to go.

Have Napoli won Serie A yet?

No. It has not won the Serie A this season. But it can win it with six games to go for the season.

When can Napoli mathematically win Serie A?

Napoli can win the Serie A title today, on Matchday 32. Since Lazio has lost 1-3 to Inter Milan, Napoli will need a win to secure its Serie A title today, on April 30, 2023.

How many times has Napoli won the Serie A title?

Napoli has won the Serie A title twice. Both of them came with Diego Maradona in attack.

When was the last time Napoli won the Serie A title?

The last Napoli won the title was in 1990. It’s first title win came in 1987, at the end of the 1986-87 season while the second came three years later.

Napoli fans are already celebrating in anticipation of sealing the club’s first Italian league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

Hours before Napoli’s match against Salernitana later Sunday, fans waved flags in Italy’s green, white and red colours that featured a “3” on them to signify what would be the team’s third Serie A championship after Maradona led the Partenopei to their first two titles in 1987 and 1990.

Napoli needs to hope that second-place Lazio doesn’t win at Inter Milan in an earlier match and then it needs to beat Salernitana to clinch the title with six rounds to spare.

Napoli entered the day with a 17-point advantage over Lazio.

Napoli Mayor Gaetano Manfredi told The Associated Press in a recent interview that there will be “a big earthquake of joy” when Napoli seals the title.

Napoli’s game against Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was moved from Saturday to Sunday following requests from local authorities in order to maintain public order.

The Napoli-Salernitana game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

(with inputs from AP)