Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Portugal vs Luxembourg EURO 2024 qualifier?

Portugal will be without its highest goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo when it hosts Luxembourg in the Euro 2024 qualifiers at the Algarve Stadium on Monday.

The 2016 European Champion beat Slovakia in the previous match, with Bruno Fernandes scoring the winner. Ronaldo, who had scored in the previous clash against the Slovaks, failed to find the net, leaving the field with a yellow card.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Luxembourg?

Ronaldo and Luxembourg have had a good history together, with the five-time Ballon d’Or scoring a brace the last time he played the side in March, this year.

With 850 career goals in his illustrious career, he has the most strikes in football history and could have increased that against Luxembourg on Monday. However, that will not be possible this time.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to play against Luxembourg in the EURO 2024 qualifier as he got a yellow card in two consecutive matches.

Coming into the match against Slovakia with a yellow card, Ronaldo got into the book after a high-boot challenge on Martin Dubravka as he tried to push the ball into the net, having missed the change in his first touch.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo fouls Slovakia’s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying match against Slovakia. | Photo Credit: AP

Dubravka held his face with his hands, demanding a red card but the referee, Glenn Nyberg, showed Ronaldo a yellow card, which remained a yellow after a VAR check.

When will Ronaldo play next?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for selection in Portugal’s next round of EURO qualifiers, starting against Slovakia on October 14.

However, he will be in action in club football this week, playing for Al Nassr against Al Raeed FC at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in the Saudi Pro League.