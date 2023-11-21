When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

India is set to face Afghanistan in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match away from home on March 21, 2024.
After a bitter 3-0 loss against Qatar in the Kalinga Stadium, India will be hoping to gain as many points in its remaining group stage matches as possible to ensure a top two finish.
India has three-points after winning its opening clash against Kuwait and is currently second in the table.
Group A standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Qatar
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|6
|2
|India
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|3
|Kuwait
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|-7
|0
