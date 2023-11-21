MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

After a win and a loss against Kuwait and Qatar, India is set to face Afghanistan next in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Published : Nov 21, 2023 22:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian football team ahead of its match against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
Indian football team ahead of its match against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Indian football team ahead of its match against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India is set to face Afghanistan in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match away from home on March 21, 2024.

ALSO READ | India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A

After a bitter 3-0 loss against Qatar in the Kalinga Stadium, India will be hoping to gain as many points in its remaining group stage matches as possible to ensure a top two finish.

India has three-points after winning its opening clash against Kuwait and is currently second in the table.

Group A standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar 2 2 0 0 10 1 9 6
2 India 2 1 0 1 1 2 -1 3
3 Kuwait 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
4 Afghanistan 1 0 0 1 1 8 -7 0

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Qatar /

Kuwait /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  2. S.Africa’s Pistorius release might take time even if parole granted: lawyers
    AFP
  3. 79th National Squash C’ship: Anahat Singh beats Pooja, Diya to enter semifinals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. India vs Qatar Highlights, IND 0-3 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Mashaal, Moez Ali and Abdurisag goals seal Blue Tigers defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  2. India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Son scores twice as South Korea outclasses China in World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers second in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazil vs Argentina Dream 11 Prediction, 2026 FIFA CONMEBOL Qualifiers: BRA v ARG predicted XI, fantasy team, team news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. When and who does India play in its next FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  2. S.Africa’s Pistorius release might take time even if parole granted: lawyers
    AFP
  3. 79th National Squash C’ship: Anahat Singh beats Pooja, Diya to enter semifinals
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. India vs Qatar Highlights, IND 0-3 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Mashaal, Moez Ali and Abdurisag goals seal Blue Tigers defeat
    Team Sportstar
  5. India loses against Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, stays second in Group A
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment