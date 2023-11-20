MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi’s 2022 Fifa World Cup worn jerseys predicted to top ten million dollars at auction by Sotheby

Messi donned these shirts during the first halves of the group-stage rounds against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, as well as later games against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia and the final against France.

Published : Nov 20, 2023 20:57 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi scoring the opening goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi scoring the opening goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi scoring the opening goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final | Photo Credit: AP

A set of six jerseys that Lionel Messi wore during Argentina’s victorious 2022 World Cup run will be auctioned in December, Sotheby’s announced Monday, estimating their value at more than $10 million.

The football star donned these shirts during the first halves of the group-stage rounds against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, as well as later games against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia and the final against France.

Argentina’s winning run in Qatar last year was the final feather in the forward’s cap, having failed to secure the championship in previous four World Cups.

If the jerseys indeed fetch above $10 million, that could make the sale the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever auctioned off, Sotheby’s said.

ALSO READ | India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac’s work over the years is bearing fruits now, says Rahul Bheke

The most expensive individual jersey ever sold at auction was one that basketball legend Michael Jordan wore during his NBA finals run with the Chicago Bulls in 1998 which sold for $10.1 million last year.

Auction houses have increasingly taken note of sports memorabilia in recent years, considered a growing market.

The shirts are being brought to auction by US tech startup AC Momento, which helps athletes manage memorabilia collections.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the UNICAS Project, an initiative with a Barcelona children’s hospital that helps kids with rare diseases.

The jerseys will be available for free public viewing when they are up for auction, from November 30 to December 14.

