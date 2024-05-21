Which teams have won league titles and qualified for UEFA Champions League, Europa, Conference league this season?

The 2023-24 season in Europe is set to end this weekend, with leagues all round the continent finishing business in time before the European Championship, with three of the top five leagues of the continent having a different winner than last season.
Among them, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen has had one of the greatest seasons in German football, winning the Bundesliga for the first time and remaining undefeated throughout its campaign so far.
Manchester City, on the other hand, scripted history in England, becoming the first-ever Premier League side to win the league title four times in a row. On final matchday, it staved off Arsenal, with a comfortable 3-1 win against West Ham United.
Following are the league title winners and the teams which have qualified for continental competitions:
League title winners
- Spain – Real Madrid
- England – Manchester City/Arsenal
- France – Paris Saint-Germain
- Germany – Bayer Leverkusen
- Italy – Inter Milan
UEFA Champions League
- Spain – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Atletico Madrid
- England – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa
- France – Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, Lille/Brest
- Germany – Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund
- Italy – Inter Milan, AC Milan, Bologna, Juventus, Atalanta/Roma
UEFA Europa League
- Spain – Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad
- England – Tottenham Hotspur
- France – Nice
- Germany – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Italy – Atalanta
UEFA Europa Conference League
- Spain: Real Betis
- England: Chelsea
- France: RC Lens
- Italy: Roma/Lazio
- Germany: Hoffenheim
