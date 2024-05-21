Which teams have won league titles and qualified for UEFA Champions League, Europa, Conference league this season?

The 2023-24 season in Europe is set to end this weekend, with leagues all round the continent finishing business in time before the European Championship, with three of the top five leagues of the continent having a different winner than last season.

Among them, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen has had one of the greatest seasons in German football, winning the Bundesliga for the first time and remaining undefeated throughout its campaign so far.

Manchester City, on the other hand, scripted history in England, becoming the first-ever Premier League side to win the league title four times in a row. On final matchday, it staved off Arsenal, with a comfortable 3-1 win against West Ham United.

Following are the league title winners and the teams which have qualified for continental competitions:

League title winners

Spain – Real Madrid

England – Manchester City/Arsenal

France – Paris Saint-Germain

Germany – Bayer Leverkusen

Italy – Inter Milan

UEFA Champions League

Spain – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Atletico Madrid

England – Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa

France – Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, Lille/Brest

Germany – Bayer Leverkusen, VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund

Italy – Inter Milan, AC Milan, Bologna, Juventus, Atalanta/Roma

UEFA Europa League

Spain – Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad

England – Tottenham Hotspur

France – Nice

Germany – Eintracht Frankfurt

Italy – Atalanta

UEFA Europa Conference League