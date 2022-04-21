Who is Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's new manager?

Manchester United appointed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as its next manager. The Dutchman, 52, will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of this season on a three-year deal which can be extended by a year.

Erik ten Hag named new Manchester United manager

Coaching experience

Erik Ten Hag comes with proven experience in Europe, and has worked with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola previously at Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag led Ajax to the 2019 Champions League semifinal, beating Juventus and Real Madrid along the way.

Ajax eventually lost to Tottenham in the semifinal.

Ten Hag started his managerial career at Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch top flight in 2012 before moving to Bayern Munich's reserve team a year later.

In 2015, he was appointed the sporting director and head coach of FC Utrecht, where he won the manager of the year award in 2016.

After moving to Ajax, the Dutchman has won five trophies, winning the Dutch Championship and the Dutch Cup twice and the Dutch Super Cup once.

Man United returning to a 4-3-3 and hope for Van de Beek

Erik Ten Hag, unlike Ralf Rangnick, prefers a 4-3-3 formation -- one that United was accustomed to before Rangnick's arrival.

The 52-year-old has a reputation of building attacking sides, with Ajax showing its attacking prowess against 130time European Champion Real Madrid in the 2019 UCL round-of-16.

Another player who had flourished under the Dutchman, Donny Van de Beek, will cling on to his hopes for an Old Trafford return as his former manager makes his way into the Premier League side.