Copa America 2024: Who will Argentina face in the final?

It was Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi who scored to guide their team over the line against a difficult Canada side which didn’t give up knocking on La Albiceleste’s till the end.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 07:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(L-R) Rodrigo De Paul, Julian Alvarez and Cristian Romero of Argentina celebrate after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina.
(L-R) Rodrigo De Paul, Julian Alvarez and Cristian Romero of Argentina celebrate after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Argentina beat Canada 2-0 on Tuesday in the Copa America 2024 semifinal at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to make back-to-back finals in the competition.

Argentina will face either of Uruguay or Colombia, both of which play each other in the second semifinal on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, New Jersey for a place in the final to meet the defending champion.

Argentina /

Copa America 2024

