Copa America 2024: Who will Uruguay face in the semifinals?

Uruguay beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties on Saturday in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas to advance into the semifinals.
Next up, Uruguay will face Colombia in the semifinals on Wednesday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
