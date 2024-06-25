MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Why was Marquinhos’ goal cancelled in Brazil vs Costa Rica?

It was Raphinha who curled in a cross from a freekick to find Rodrygo, who nudged the ball towards Marquinhos.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 07:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Marquinhos (4) scores a goal which was disallowed during a Copa America Group D soccer match against Costa Rica.
Brazil’s Marquinhos (4) scores a goal which was disallowed during a Copa America Group D soccer match against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Marquinhos (4) scores a goal which was disallowed during a Copa America Group D soccer match against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil defender Marquinhos’ goal in the 30th minute against Costa Rica on Monday in the 2024 Copa America was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

It was Raphinha who curled in a cross from a freekick to find Rodrygo, who nudged the ball towards Marquinhos. However, the VAR review found the Paris Saint-Germain defender to be offside at the far post.

As it stands, the score is 0-0 between Brazil and Costa Rica.

Follow the match LIVE here.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 100/5 (19); Taskin removes Nabi; BAN on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Why was Marquinhos’ goal cancelled in Brazil vs Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE score, BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Match goalless at half-time, VAR cancels Marquinhos goal, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Costa Rica match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v CRC real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim record most runs by a pair in a single T20 WC edition
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Why was Marquinhos’ goal cancelled in Brazil vs Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  2. France vs Poland, Euro 2024 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch FRA v POL Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Austria LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, NED v AUT preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Costa Rica match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v CRC real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Rodriguez steers Colombia past Paraguay with 2-1 win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 100/5 (19); Taskin removes Nabi; BAN on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Why was Marquinhos’ goal cancelled in Brazil vs Costa Rica?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE score, BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Match goalless at half-time, VAR cancels Marquinhos goal, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Costa Rica match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v CRC real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim record most runs by a pair in a single T20 WC edition
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment