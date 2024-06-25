Brazil defender Marquinhos’ goal in the 30th minute against Costa Rica on Monday in the 2024 Copa America was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
It was Raphinha who curled in a cross from a freekick to find Rodrygo, who nudged the ball towards Marquinhos. However, the VAR review found the Paris Saint-Germain defender to be offside at the far post.
As it stands, the score is 0-0 between Brazil and Costa Rica.
Follow the match LIVE here.
Latest on Sportstar
- Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: AFG 100/5 (19); Taskin removes Nabi; BAN on top
- Copa America 2024: Why was Marquinhos’ goal cancelled in Brazil vs Costa Rica?
- Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE score, BRA 0-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Match goalless at half-time, VAR cancels Marquinhos goal, match updates
- LIVE Brazil vs Costa Rica match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v CRC real-time photo gallery
- AFG vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz-Ibrahim record most runs by a pair in a single T20 WC edition
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE