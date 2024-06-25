Copa America 2024: Why was Marquinhos’ goal cancelled in Brazil vs Costa Rica?

Brazil defender Marquinhos’ goal in the 30th minute against Costa Rica on Monday in the 2024 Copa America was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

It was Raphinha who curled in a cross from a freekick to find Rodrygo, who nudged the ball towards Marquinhos. However, the VAR review found the Paris Saint-Germain defender to be offside at the far post.

As it stands, the score is 0-0 between Brazil and Costa Rica.

