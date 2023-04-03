PSG vs Lyon: Why was kick off delayed?

The start of the PSG and Lyon Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes on Sunday was delayed by 10 minutes.

The game was delayed due to Lyon team’s bus not arriving at the stadium on time. The away team’s coach had to take a detour to the stadium after it was unable to pass from under a bridge.

The game was scheduled to kick off 20:45 local time but was delayed to 20:55.

Paris will be looking to overcome its shock home defeat to Rennes before the international break and go nine points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

MORE TO FOLLOW