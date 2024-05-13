MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Super League’s highest goalscorer Miedema to leave Arsenal at the end of season

Miedema has made 13 appearances this season for Jonas Eidevall’s team, following her return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, scoring once.

Published : May 13, 2024 17:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The 27-year-old has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017.
The 27-year-old has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The 27-year-old has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017. | Photo Credit: AFP

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema is to leave the Women’s Super League (WSL) club when her contract expires at the end of the season, it was announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017.

She is the WSL’s record scorer with 78 goals and won the league title with Arsenal in 2018-19.

Miedema has made 13 appearances this season for Jonas Eidevall’s team, following her return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, scoring once.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said in a statement: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we thank Viv for her huge contribution towards the success of the team during her seven years with us.

“Viv’s goals and overall performances as an Arsenal player have been of the highest quality and she has created so many wonderful memories for us over the years.”

Related Topics

Vivianne Miedema /

Arsenal /

Women's Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How can Arsenal win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Super League’s highest goalscorer Miedema to leave Arsenal at the end of season
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP India dropped, Kazakhstan replaces it in 2024 calendar: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in must-win game; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Grandmasters Koneru, Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali set to compete in Norway Chess 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Super League’s highest goalscorer Miedema to leave Arsenal at the end of season
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Atalanta closes in on Champions League spot; Bologna and Juve qualify
    AFP
  3. Ligue 1: Mbappe gets mixed reception in last PSG home game before scoring in 3-1 loss; Monaco clinch UCL spot
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid parades league title while still hungry for European glory
    AFP
  5. Man United clinches first ever Women’s FA Cup with 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. How can Arsenal win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Super League’s highest goalscorer Miedema to leave Arsenal at the end of season
    Reuters
  3. MotoGP India dropped, Kazakhstan replaces it in 2024 calendar: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. GT vs KKR Live Score IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in must-win game; Toss at 7 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Grandmasters Koneru, Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali set to compete in Norway Chess 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment