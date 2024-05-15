MagazineBuy Print

Inaugural Women’s Club World Cup to be held from Jan-Feb 2026, FIFA says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in May 2021 revealed their plans to introduce the Women’s Club World Cup as part of a plan to “revolutionise” the female game.

Published : May 15, 2024 15:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The first edition of the Women’s Club World Cup has been proposed to start during January-February 2026 and the 16-team tournament will be held every four years.
FILE PHOTO: The first edition of the Women's Club World Cup has been proposed to start during January-February 2026 and the 16-team tournament will be held every four years. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The first edition of the Women’s Club World Cup has been proposed to start during January-February 2026 and the 16-team tournament will be held every four years. | Photo Credit: AFP

The first edition of the Women’s Club World Cup has been proposed to start during January-February 2026 and the 16-team tournament will be held every four years, world football governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in May 2021 revealed their plans to introduce the Women’s Club World Cup as part of a plan to “revolutionise” the female game.

FIFA, whose council met in advance of the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, did not provide any further details at this stage.

The Women’s Club World Cup would likely allow top European teams from the UEFA Women’s Champions League to face clubs from the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League, as well as sides from countries where the women’s game is less developed.

FIFA also approved a new calendar with a focus on providing more opportunities for rest and recovery for players and coaches.

ALSO READ: FIFA meets with women’s football decisions, anti-racism pledge and retreat from key reforms on agenda

“The Women’s International Match Calendar and the subsequent amendments to our regulations represent an important milestone in our pledge to take the women’s game to the next level by enhancing competitiveness across the world,” Infantino said.

In addition, the FIFA Council formally appointed Mattias Grafstrom as the FIFA Secretary General, having been nominated on an interim basis in October last year.

“Football is my passion since I was born. I started playing it as a child and worked in football all my life at all different levels. There are therefore no words to express my feelings as I accept with pride and with a great sense of responsibility, the biggest challenge of my professional life,” Grafstrom said.

