WSL 2023-24: Arsenal sign American defender Emily Fox

The 25-year-old right-back has made 39 appearances for the U.S. national team, and started all four of its games at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 21:21 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: United States defender Emily Fox during a match.
FILE PHOTO: United States defender Emily Fox during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: United States defender Emily Fox during a match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Arsenal has signed United States international defender Emily Fox on a permanent contract, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday.

Fox, 25, has made 39 appearances for the U.S. national team, and started all four of its games at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The right back joined North Carolina Courage in January 2023, making 19 appearances for the club.

“It feels amazing to have signed here,” Fox said.

“When I think of Arsenal, I think of excellence, I think of a global organisation, I think of family. I think of pushing the standards of football and especially in the women’s game.”

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Arsenal is third in the WSL standings, three points behind leaders Chelsea. It hosts Everton in its next league game on January 20.

“Emily has shown impressive development over recent seasons and her strengths in both phases will make her an important addition to our squad,” Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said.

Fox will wear the number two jersey for Arsenal.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Women's Super League /

WSL /

Emily Fox /

2023 Women’s World Cup

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

