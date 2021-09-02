Football Football World Cup qualifier: Croatia holds Russia to goalless draw The result left Croatia top of Group H on seven points from four games, ahead of second-placed Russia on goal difference. Reuters MOSCOW 02 September, 2021 08:17 IST Russia' s Anton Zabolotnyi (L) challenges for the ball with Croatia's Dejan Lovren during the World Cup 2022 group H qualifying match between Russia and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday. - AP Reuters MOSCOW 02 September, 2021 08:17 IST Croatia and Russia both stayed on course to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they fought out a 0-0 stalemate devoid of any fireworks in an uneventful Group H qualifier on Wednesday.The result left Croatia top of the group on seven points from four games, ahead of second-placed Russia on goal difference. Slovakia is third on six points after a 1-1 home draw with fourth-placed Slovenia, which is on four points.Russia's new coach Valeri Karpin had hoped for a more sparkling debut but his side created very little up front against a well-organised Croatian defence featuring debutant Borna Sosa on the left flank.READ: World Cup qualifier: Griezmann cancels out Dzeko opener as France held to drawArsen Zakharyan, an 18-year old who became the youngest outfield player to feature for Russia, drew a fingertip save from visiting goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic with a rasping shot from the edge of the area in the 15th minute.Ivan Perisic should have fired the Croatians ahead in the 43rd but scuffed his shot wide of the far post before Livakovic kept out an Aleksei Ionov effort early in the second half.With the pace fizzing out, the home team's Brazilian-born goalkeeper Guilherme smothered a Luka Ivanusec shot in the 82nd minute.Croatia stretched its unbeaten record against the Russians to five games. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :