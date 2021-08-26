World Cup Qualifiers: Belgium resists overhaul of ageing squad after Euro 2020 disappointment

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez resisted an overhaul of his ageing squad as he named 31 players for three World Cup qualifiers next month.

Martinez said he had never considered wholesale changes after the Euro 2020 tournament, where Belgium was eliminated by eventual winner Italy in the last eight, even though almost half of his squad was 30 or older.

“We had a lot of good performances in the Euros. We had four wins at the tournament and were very consistent," he told a news conference on Thursday.

31 Devils for our September games.#DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/zZZ1JMZhzY — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) August 26, 2021

"To make changes there need to be footballing reasons. You will make bad decisions if you just look at the player’s age. The transition between the generations needs to come naturally.”

But he added that there was ample opportunity for younger players chosen in the expansive squad because it would be impossible for him to field the same team in three qualifiers.

Belgium faces Estonia in Tallinn on September 2, the Czech Republic in Brussels three days later and then visits Belarus in Kazan, Russia on September 8 in Group E.

Martinez is missing only six players from the 24-man Euro 2020 squad, with Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Dries Mertens injured. Thomas Vermaelen is unable to play because of quarantine regulations in Japan, while back-up goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has been allowed time off.

Belgium, still top of the FIFA rankings, has seven points from its first three qualifiers in March ahead of the Czechs on four points.