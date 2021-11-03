Football Football World Cup Qualifiers: Czech Republic to play final qualifier without Schick The Czechs have 11 points from seven matches in Group E, level with Wales but sitting in second place behind leader Belgium on goal difference. Reuters 03 November, 2021 17:28 IST Czech Republic's Patrik Schick won the goal of the tournament in Euro 2020. (File Photo) - AP Reuters 03 November, 2021 17:28 IST Czech Republic will be without injured striker Patrik Schick in its last 2022 World Cup qualifier against Estonia on November 16, the Czech Football Association said on Wednesday.Besides missing the Euro 2020 joint-leading scorer, manager Jaroslav Silhavy will also have to do without defenders Ondrej Kudela and Jan Boril, and midfielder Jakub Jankto who are all also injured.The Czechs have 11 points from seven matches in Group E, level with Wales but sitting in second place behind leader Belgium on goal difference.ALSO READ | Bale back in Wales squad for World Cup qualifiers after injuryWales has a game in hand, however, and can still win the group if it beats Belarus and Belgium in its remaining games.The 10 European group winners qualify directly for next year's tournament in Qatar, while the runners-up go into a playoff round to determine the three remaining spots. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :