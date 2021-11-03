World Cup Qualifiers: Czech Republic to play final qualifier without Schick

Czech Republic will be without injured striker Patrik Schick in its last 2022 World Cup qualifier against Estonia on November 16, the Czech Football Association said on Wednesday.

Besides missing the Euro 2020 joint-leading scorer, manager Jaroslav Silhavy will also have to do without defenders Ondrej Kudela and Jan Boril, and midfielder Jakub Jankto who are all also injured.

The Czechs have 11 points from seven matches in Group E, level with Wales but sitting in second place behind leader Belgium on goal difference.

Wales has a game in hand, however, and can still win the group if it beats Belarus and Belgium in its remaining games.

The 10 European group winners qualify directly for next year's tournament in Qatar, while the runners-up go into a playoff round to determine the three remaining spots.