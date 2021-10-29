Football Football World Cup Qualifiers: Neymar set for national duty as Coutinho and Firmino return for Brazil Brazil will play Colombia in Sao Paulo on November 11, when a win could secure a direct spot for the Seleção at next year's World Cup in Qatar. AP 29 October, 2021 21:28 IST Brazil has 31 points from 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina. (File Photo) - Getty Images AP 29 October, 2021 21:28 IST Philippe Coutinho is back in Brazil's national team after being called up by coach Tite on Friday for two World Cup qualifiers in November.Coutinho hasn't played for Brazil since October 2020 but was recalled despite only starting four of Barcelona's 10 league games this season. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino also returned to the squad after recovering from an injury.Leader Brazil will play Colombia in Sao Paulo on November 11, when a win could secure a direct spot for the Seleção at next year's World Cup in Qatar. Brazil has 31 points from 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina. Lionel Messi's team will host Brazil on November 16.FIFA has yet to decide on the outcome of Brazil’s suspended game against Argentina in Sao Paulo in early September. RELATED | Brazil vs Argentina abandoned for failure to adhere to public health regulationsThe game was stopped after seven minutes due to four England-based Argentina players allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols. Three of the players were on the field at the time.FULL SQUADGoalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Gabriel Chapecó (Gremio).Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Emerson Royal (Tottenham).Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique Marseille).Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Antony (Ajax). Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :