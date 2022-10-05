Football

Xabi Alonso appointed as Bayer Leverkusen head coach

The Spaniard replaces Gererdo Seoane who was sacked from the role after the club’s 2-0 loss to Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
The club announced the arrival of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach on Twitter on Wednesday.

The club announced the arrival of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach on Twitter on Wednesday.

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player Xabi Alonso was appointed as the head coach of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

“I know Leverkusen as an excellent club from my time in Germany. Bayer Leaverkusen has always had great players, I also see a lot of quality in the current squad. This task excites me a lot,” Alonso said after his appointment.

The club sacked former head coach Gerardo Seoane after Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

The team has also seen a dismal start to the new season in Bundesliga, having won just one out of its eight games so far. Leverkusen sits in 17th spot and has conceded 16 goals.

“The separation is not easy for us. However, in our current situation, we see no other option,” club’s CEO Fernando Carro said on Seoane’s sacking.

The head coach role at Bayer Leverkusen will be Alonso’s first senior team role. The former midfielder has served as a youth coach at Real Madrid and manager of Real Sociedad B.

