Cameroon-born German striker Youssoufa Moukoko caught up in age fraud dispute

Youssoufa Moukoko, who played for Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, has been caught up in the age fraud controversy after an Austrian publication claimed he is actually 22, not 18.

The Borussia Dortmund player is one of the emerging stars now. He is the youngest player to score in Bundesliga history. Moukoko is currently being targeted by Premier League clubs.

The Cameroon-born German striker joined Borussia Dortmund in 2016, and in 2019, he signed a multi-million dollar deal with Nike. Moukoko’s agent has recently said that the player is looking for a new club outside Germany.

But, an Austrian publication called Laoloa claimed that the player has forged his birth certificate. The allegations came out after Cameroonian football has been rocked by age fraud. Recently, 21 of its U-17 players failed the age test, as a result; the entire team has to be replaced.

Meanwhile, Moukoko’s father is believed to have mailed his birth certificate to a journalist which stated that he was born in 2000.

However, it was not the first time he has been accused of age fraud. In 2017, coaches at Borussia Dortmund could not agree on his age, but the German FA rejected any misconduct.

A statement, issued by the German football federation, read: “The DFB has already had a number of intensive discussions with Borussia Dortmund at various levels. At the DFB’s request for careful consideration of the facts, those responsible at Borussia Dortmund always point to the authenticity of the papers and documents, which are also known by the DFB.

There is therefore no doubt about the correctness of the age of the player. In this matter, the DFB relies on the details of the home club of the player.”