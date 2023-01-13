Football

Madrid loses Lucas Vazquez to ankle sprain

The Spaniard went off in Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final win over Valencia on Wednesday, replaced by Dani Carvajal in the second half.

Riyadh 13 January, 2023 10:47 IST
FILE: Madrid did not specify his expected recovery period but Spanish media reports suggest he will be missing for a month-and-a-half.

FILE: Madrid did not specify his expected recovery period but Spanish media reports suggest he will be missing for a month-and-a-half.

Real Madrid’s versatile wide man Lucas Vazquez is sidelined with an ankle sprain, his club said Thursday.

Madrid did not specify his expected recovery period but Spanish media reports suggest he will be missing for a month-and-a-half.

Los Blancos’ injury problems have been mounting in 2023, with Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba already out with muscular problems.

Eder Militao was also taken off after feeling dizzy when a ball struck him in the head during the clash in Saudi Arabia, while Eduardo Camavinga took a blow to the knee.

“On Sunday (in the final) we will have a competitive defence because Carvajal and (Ferland) Mendy showed they have totally recovered,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti after the game.

“We have to evaluate Camavinga and what happened with Lucas Vazquez, which seemed more serious.”

